Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 62,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $385.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.01.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSTC. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

