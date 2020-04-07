Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978,230 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

AUY stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.