Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

