Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,038 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of James Hardie Industries worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.13. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.