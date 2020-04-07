Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 324,042 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 223.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,042 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Interface worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of TILE opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

