Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Stepan worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

