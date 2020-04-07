Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Redburn Partners lowered Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

