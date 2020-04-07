Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 308,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,911. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

