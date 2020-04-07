Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

FRA BAYN opened at €58.16 ($67.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.58. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

