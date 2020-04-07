Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRK. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.29 ($125.91).

MRK stock opened at €96.54 ($112.26) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.91.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

