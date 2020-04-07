Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.48% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

