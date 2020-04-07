GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $189,662.89 and approximately $204.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

