Golem Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Golem has a total market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, ABCC, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Upbit, Iquant, Zebpay, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, BitBay, BigONE, Koinex, YoBit, Poloniex, GOPAX, DragonEX, WazirX, BitMart, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

