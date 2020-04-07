Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

GHH stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 980 ($12.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.37. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The firm has a market cap of $242.90 million and a PE ratio of 65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 25 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £301.75 ($396.94).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

