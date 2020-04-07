Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 12,102 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cna Financial worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

