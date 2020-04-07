Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 25,304 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.