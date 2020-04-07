Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 52,564 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

JPHY opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

