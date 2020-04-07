Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 9,987 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

