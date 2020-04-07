Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Paychex by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

