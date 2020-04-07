Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

