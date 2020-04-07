Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

