Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

