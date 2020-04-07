Gradient Investments LLC Has $46.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,643 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $46,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

