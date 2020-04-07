Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 96,566.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,013 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,348,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.