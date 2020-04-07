Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.11.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

