Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,751.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

CVS opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

