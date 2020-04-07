Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,958 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $4,388,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter.

JRO stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

