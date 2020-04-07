Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32,236.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

