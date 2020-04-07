Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31,463.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,378 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $224,353,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

