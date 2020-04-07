Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,938 shares of company stock worth $122,227,677. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

