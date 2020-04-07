Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 14,506 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

