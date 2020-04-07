Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

