Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

