Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

