Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.