Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 5.68% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.