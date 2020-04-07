Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

