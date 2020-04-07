Gradient Investments LLC Sells 36,340 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,340 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245,044 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.