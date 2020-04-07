Gradient Investments LLC Sells 477,072 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,072 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 107,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.