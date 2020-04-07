Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,511 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 6.96% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter.

HSPX stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

