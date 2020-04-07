Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

