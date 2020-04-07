Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 4.67% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,931,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

