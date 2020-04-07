Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Lowered to GBX 285 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.29 ($4.00).

Shares of GRI stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258.20 ($3.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

