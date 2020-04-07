Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,403. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 3,126,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

