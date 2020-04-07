Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Green Dot worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $66.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

