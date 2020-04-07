GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT Lowered to $4.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,607. The stock has a market cap of $557.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $74,166,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 58.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,874,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,590,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,173,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

