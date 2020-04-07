GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GHG opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Several research analysts have commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

