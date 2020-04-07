GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,419 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 959,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

