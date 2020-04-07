Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.50 ($91.28).

GLJ opened at €59.10 ($68.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. Grenke has a one year low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a one year high of €104.40 ($121.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.51.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

