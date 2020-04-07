Grid+ 1-Day Volume Tops $299.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

